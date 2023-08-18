Lifestyle

From Gitanjali to Feluda series: 7 Bengali classics you must read

Certainly! Bengali literature boasts a rich collection of classic and contemporary works that offer a deep insight into its culture, history, and society. 

Subarnalata by Ashapurna Devi

Subarnalata struggles to carve out a place for herself in the world that is controlled by men. She fights against a system which deny the existence of women as individuals.

Hajar Churasir Maa by Mahasweta Devi

The 1974 Bengali novel was authored by Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient Mahasweta Devi. It was composed in 1974 against the backdrop of the 1970s Naxalite revolution.

Chokher Bali by Rabindranath Tagore

This novel delves into the complexities of relationships and social norms in 19th-century Bengal. It explores themes of love, desire, and societal restrictions.

Gitanjali by Rabindranath Tagore

This collection of poems earned Tagore the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. It's a timeless work that reflects on spirituality, nature, and the human experience.

Pather Panchali by Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay

This novel depicts the life of a young boy named Apu and his family in rural Bengal. It's a poignant exploration of poverty, dreams, and the beauty of everyday life.

Titas Ekti Nadir Naam by Advaita Malla Barman

This novel offers a deep dive into the lives of the fishermen living along the Titas River. It's a poetic and evocative narrative of their struggles and joys.

Feluda Series by Satyajit Ray

A series of detective novels featuring the iconic character Feluda (Pradosh C. Mitter), a private investigator. These stories provide a glimpse into Kolkata's urban life.

