Kasavu to Kanjivaram-7 types of sarees to buy THIS Onam

Lifestyle
Kerala's Onam is a lively festival. Celebrations sometimes include lovely sarees worn by women. Consider wearing these seven Onam sarees.
Handloom sarees from different regions of India come in a wide range of colors and designs. Opt for sarees like Chanderi, Tussar, or Maheshwari for a unique and elegant Onam look.
Tissue sarees are lightweight and have a shimmery texture, making them perfect for festive occasions. They come in various colors and are often adorned with zari work.
For a modern twist on the traditional Kasavu saree, consider opting for one with a colored border. This adds a pop of color to the classic off-white base.
The Kasavu saree or Mundum Neriyathum, is the quintessential Onam attire. These off-white sarees with golden borders are a symbol of Kerala's culture and tradition.
Kanchipuram silk sarees are known for their rich and intricate designs. Opt for vibrant colors and traditional motifs to add a touch of elegance to your Onam celebrations.
Mural paintings are a significant part of Kerala's cultural heritage. Wear a saree with mural prints depicting traditional scenes or motifs to showcase Kerala's artists.
Banarasi silk sarees are renowned for their luxury and intricate work. They come in a variety of colours and designs, making them a popular choice for festive occasions like Onam.