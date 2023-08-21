Lifestyle

Kasavu to Kanjivaram-7 types of sarees to buy THIS Onam

Kerala's Onam is a lively festival. Celebrations sometimes include lovely sarees worn by women. Consider wearing these seven Onam sarees.
 

Image credits: Getty

Handloom Saree

Handloom sarees from different regions of India come in a wide range of colors and designs. Opt for sarees like Chanderi, Tussar, or Maheshwari for a unique and elegant Onam look.
 

Tissue Saree

Tissue sarees are lightweight and have a shimmery texture, making them perfect for festive occasions. They come in various colors and are often adorned with zari work.
 

Kerala Kasavu Saree with Colored Border

For a modern twist on the traditional Kasavu saree, consider opting for one with a colored border. This adds a pop of color to the classic off-white base.
 

Kasavu Saree

The Kasavu saree or Mundum Neriyathum, is the quintessential Onam attire. These off-white sarees with golden borders are a symbol of Kerala's culture and tradition.
 

Kanchipuram Silk Saree or Kanjivaram

Kanchipuram silk sarees are known for their rich and intricate designs. Opt for vibrant colors and traditional motifs to add a touch of elegance to your Onam celebrations.
 

Mural Print Saree

Mural paintings are a significant part of Kerala's cultural heritage. Wear a saree with mural prints depicting traditional scenes or motifs to showcase Kerala's artists.
 

Banarasi Silk Saree

Banarasi silk sarees are renowned for their luxury and intricate work. They come in a variety of colours and designs, making them a popular choice for festive occasions like Onam.
 

