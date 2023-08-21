Lifestyle

8 natural remedies for stronger and shinier hair

Image credits: Freepik

1. Green Tea Hair Rinse

Packed with antioxidants that can help stimulate hair growth and improve the overall health of your hair. Brew some green tea, let it cool, and use it as a final hair rinse.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Amla Hair Oil

Infuse amla powder in coconut oil and apply the oil to your scalp regularly. It can strengthen hair follicles and promote growth.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Hibiscus Hair Pack

Known to promote hair growth and prevent hair fall. Blend hibiscus flowers with some water to create a paste, apply it to your hair and scalp.

Image credits: Pexels

4. Egg Yolk and Olive Oil Treatment

Egg yolks are rich in protein and can help strengthen hair strands. Mix egg yolk with olive oil, apply it to your scalp and hair. It can leave your hair feeling softer.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Yogurt and Aloe Vera Hair Mask

A combination of yogurt and aloe vera gel can help soothe the scalp and promote hair health. Apply this mask from root to tip, leave it on for 30 minutes, and then wash it off.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse

ACV rinse can help balance the pH of your scalp, remove buildup, and add shine. Mix one part ACV with two parts water and use it as a final rinse after shampooing.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Banana and Honey Hair Mask

Bananas are rich in vitamins that nourish the hair, and honey adds moisture and shine. Mash a ripe banana with honey and apply it to your hair for about 20 minutes.

Image credits: Freepik

8. Avocado and Honey Hair Mask

Avocado is rich in healthy fats that can nourish your hair. Mash an avocado and mix it with honey to create a hydrating hair mask. Apply it for 30 minutes before washing.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One