8 natural remedies for stronger and shinier hair

Lifestyle
Packed with antioxidants that can help stimulate hair growth and improve the overall health of your hair. Brew some green tea, let it cool, and use it as a final hair rinse.
Infuse amla powder in coconut oil and apply the oil to your scalp regularly. It can strengthen hair follicles and promote growth.
Known to promote hair growth and prevent hair fall. Blend hibiscus flowers with some water to create a paste, apply it to your hair and scalp.
Egg yolks are rich in protein and can help strengthen hair strands. Mix egg yolk with olive oil, apply it to your scalp and hair. It can leave your hair feeling softer.
A combination of yogurt and aloe vera gel can help soothe the scalp and promote hair health. Apply this mask from root to tip, leave it on for 30 minutes, and then wash it off.
ACV rinse can help balance the pH of your scalp, remove buildup, and add shine. Mix one part ACV with two parts water and use it as a final rinse after shampooing.
Bananas are rich in vitamins that nourish the hair, and honey adds moisture and shine. Mash a ripe banana with honey and apply it to your hair for about 20 minutes.
Avocado is rich in healthy fats that can nourish your hair. Mash an avocado and mix it with honey to create a hydrating hair mask. Apply it for 30 minutes before washing.