7 reasons why dark chocolate should be in your diet

Lifestyle
Loaded with antioxidants, it helps combat oxidative stress. These antioxidants contribute to overall health and play a role in preventing chronic diseases.
Consuming moderate amounts of dark chocolate has been associated with improved heart health. It may help lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and enhance blood flow,
Dark chocolate has the power to boost your mood, thanks to its ability to stimulate the release of endorphins, also known as "feel-good" hormones.
The antioxidants may contribute to healthier and more radiant skin. They can help protect the skin from damage caused by UV rays, improve hydration, and reduce the signs of aging.
Compared to milk chocolate, dark chocolate typically contains less sugar. Opting for dark chocolate with higher cocoa content ensures you're consuming less added sugar.
The combination of healthy fats and fiber in dark chocolate can promote a feeling of fullness, potentially helping you manage your appetite and avoid overeating.
The richness of dark chocolate often means that a small portion is satisfying enough to curb your cravings. This can aid in portion control and prevent overindulgence.