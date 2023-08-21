Lifestyle

7 delicious fruits to help you lose weight

1. Berries

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are low in calories and high in fiber. Their antioxidant content supports metabolism.

2. Kiwi

Kiwi is a powerhouse of nutrients and is rich in vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants. Its enzymes can aid in digestion and metabolism, promoting weight loss.

3. Papaya

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which aids in digestion and supports a healthy metabolism. Its low calorie and high fiber content contribute to weight loss efforts.

4. Guava

Guava is low in calories and high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Its high fiber content supports digestion and prevents overeating.

5. Pineapple

Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that aids digestion and helps break down proteins. It can contribute to a healthy gut and efficient metabolism.

6. Apples

Apples are rich in fiber, particularly soluble fiber called pectin, which helps control appetite and aids in weight management. 

7. Watermelon

Composed mainly of water, watermelon is hydrating and low in calories. Its high water content can contribute to a feeling of fullness, making it a great snack for weight loss.

