Kiwi to Pomegranate-7 fruits with Anti-ageing properties

Lifestyle
Certain fruits are known for their high antioxidants, vitamins, and other beneficial compounds that contribute to anti-ageing properties by protecting your cells from damage.
Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants, particularly punicalagins and anthocyanins, which protect against free radicals and promote healthy skin.
Kiwi is a potent source of vitamin C, which plays a vital role in collagen synthesis, skin repair, and protection against UV damage.
Watermelon is hydrating and rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that protects skin from damage caused by UV rays. It also contains vitamins A and C, which contribute to skin health.
Berries are rich in antioxidants like anthocyanins and vitamin C, which help combat oxidative stress and inflammation.
Oranges are rich in vitamin C, which supports collagen production and helps maintain healthy skin. They also contain bioactive compounds that have anti-inflammatory effects.
Avocados provide healthy fats, vitamin E, and antioxidants that support skin health and hydration. They also contain compounds like glutathione that aid in detoxification.
Red grapes contain resveratrol, a compound with antioxidant properties that may have anti-aging effects by promoting heart health and reducing oxidative stress.