Lifestyle

Kiwi to Pomegranate-7 fruits with Anti-ageing properties

Certain fruits are known for their high antioxidants, vitamins, and other beneficial compounds that contribute to anti-ageing properties by protecting your cells from damage.

Image credits: Freepik

Pomegranate

Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants, particularly punicalagins and anthocyanins, which protect against free radicals and promote healthy skin.

Image credits: Freepik

Kiwi

Kiwi is a potent source of vitamin C, which plays a vital role in collagen synthesis, skin repair, and protection against UV damage. 

Image credits: Freepik

Watermelon

Watermelon is hydrating and rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that protects skin from damage caused by UV rays. It also contains vitamins A and C, which contribute to skin health.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Berries (Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries)

Berries are rich in antioxidants like anthocyanins and vitamin C, which help combat oxidative stress and inflammation. 
 

Image credits: Freepik

Oranges

Oranges are rich in vitamin C, which supports collagen production and helps maintain healthy skin. They also contain bioactive compounds that have anti-inflammatory effects.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Avocado

Avocados provide healthy fats, vitamin E, and antioxidants that support skin health and hydration. They also contain compounds like glutathione that aid in detoxification.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Grapes (Red Grapes)

Red grapes contain resveratrol, a compound with antioxidant properties that may have anti-aging effects by promoting heart health and reducing oxidative stress.
 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One