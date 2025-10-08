English

Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 Off-Shoulder Blouse Designs for a Glamorous Look

lifestyle Oct 08 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:pinterest
English

Choose an Off-Shoulder Blouse for Karwa Chauth

This Karwa Chauth, choose an off-shoulder blouse with your saree or lehenga. It will add a touch of glamour and style to your look. 

Image credits: pinterest
English

Off-Shoulder Maroon Blouse with Long Sleeves

Nowadays, long-sleeved blouses with shoulder embroidery are very trendy. You can pair this type of blouse with a lehenga to eliminate the need for a dupatta. 

Image credits: pinterest
English

Off-Shoulder Red Blouse with Full Sleeves

This red off-shoulder blouse features a silver lace on the neckline and border. The sleeves are kept long. This blouse design will look perfect with both a lehenga and a saree.

Image credits: pinterest
English

Off-Shoulder Corset Blouse

If you want to achieve a celebrity-style look for Karwa Chauth, you can choose an off-shoulder corset blouse. 

Image credits: pinterest
English

Sequin Off-Shoulder Blouse

You can pair a sequin off-shoulder blouse with your plain or shimmery saree. Tassels have been added to the sleeves to make it even more stylish.

Image credits: pinterest
English

Mirror Work Off-Shoulder Green Blouse

Whether it's a green saree or a lehenga, you can try this type of mirror work off-shoulder blouse.

Image credits: pinterest
English

Choli-Cut Off-Shoulder Blouse

You will look no less than a diva in a choli-cut off-shoulder blouse. It's best to get an off-shoulder blouse made by a good tailor. 

Image credits: instagram

Karwa Chauth 2025: Fancy Gold Bracelet Designs for Working Ladies

Karwa Chauth 2025: 6 Must-Try Mehndi Designs for Your Feet

Karwa Chauth 2025: 5 Remedies to Make Your Married Life Happy

How Pure Agmark Ghee Looks: Here are Simple Tips!