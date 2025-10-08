Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 Off-Shoulder Blouse Designs for a Glamorous Look

This Karwa Chauth, choose an off-shoulder blouse with your saree or lehenga. It will add a touch of glamour and style to your look.
Nowadays, long-sleeved blouses with shoulder embroidery are very trendy. You can pair this type of blouse with a lehenga to eliminate the need for a dupatta.
This red off-shoulder blouse features a silver lace on the neckline and border. The sleeves are kept long. This blouse design will look perfect with both a lehenga and a saree.
If you want to achieve a celebrity-style look for Karwa Chauth, you can choose an off-shoulder corset blouse.
You can pair a sequin off-shoulder blouse with your plain or shimmery saree. Tassels have been added to the sleeves to make it even more stylish.
Whether it's a green saree or a lehenga, you can try this type of mirror work off-shoulder blouse.
You will look no less than a diva in a choli-cut off-shoulder blouse. It's best to get an off-shoulder blouse made by a good tailor.
