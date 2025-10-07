Karwa Chauth is on October 10. This festival symbolises the love between husband and wife. Performing special remedies on this day helps maintain happiness in one's love life.
Venus auspiciousness strengthens husband-wife love. Chant Venus mantras on Karwa Chauth. This cure is more fortunate if done by husband and wife.
On Karwa Chauth, husbands who give their wives attar or perfume keep their love life happy. These Venus-related objects boost marital joy.
On Karwa Chauth, husband and wife should worship Lord Mahadev and Goddess Parvati and pray for a good marriage. This can ease marital issues.
On Karwa Chauth, husband and wife should abhishek Ganesha with cow's milk and recite Ganpati Atharvashirsha. This will keep their marriage joyful.
Make homemade kheer or halwa on Karwa Chauth. The husband and wife should finish the fast by sharing sweets after the evening puja. This keeps their affection.
