Karwa Chauth 2025: 5 remedies that can make your love life happy

lifestyle Oct 07 2025
Author: Richa B Image Credits:Getty
When is Karwa Chauth 2025?

Karwa Chauth is on October 10. This festival symbolises the love between husband and wife. Performing special remedies on this day helps maintain happiness in one's love life. 

Image credits: Getty
Which mantra to chant on Karwa Chauth?

Venus auspiciousness strengthens husband-wife love. Chant Venus mantras on Karwa Chauth. This cure is more fortunate if done by husband and wife.

Image credits: Getty
What gift to give your wife on Karwa Chauth?

On Karwa Chauth, husbands who give their wives attar or perfume keep their love life happy. These Venus-related objects boost marital joy.

Image credits: Getty
What remedies to perform on Karwa Chauth?

On Karwa Chauth, husband and wife should worship Lord Mahadev and Goddess Parvati and pray for a good marriage. This can ease marital issues.

Image credits: Getty
Remedies for Karwa Chauth

On Karwa Chauth, husband and wife should abhishek Ganesha with cow's milk and recite Ganpati Atharvashirsha. This will keep their marriage joyful.

Image credits: Getty
An infallible remedy for Karwa Chauth

Make homemade kheer or halwa on Karwa Chauth. The husband and wife should finish the fast by sharing sweets after the evening puja. This keeps their affection.

Image credits: Getty

