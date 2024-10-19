Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth: Avoid THESE 5 mistakes for blessed married life

Karwa Chauth Mistakes

Karwa Chauth will be celebrated worldwide on October 20th. Married women should keep certain things in mind on this day. Learn what things they should absolutely not do.

Donating makeup items

On Karwa Chauth, married women should not share items related to their marriage or makeup with anyone. Do not donate makeup items on this day.

Do not donate these things

Donating white-colored items on Karwa Chauth is also not considered auspicious. Therefore, it is said that it is better to avoid donating milk, yogurt, sugar, rice, and sweets.

Sleeping during the day

According to beliefs, sleeping during the day while fasting is not considered good. So, if you are fasting, try to avoid sleeping during the day.

Do not choose this color

On Karwa Chauth, neither husband nor wife should wear black clothes. Wearing red, pink, and yellow clothes or makeup is considered very auspicious on this day.

Do not quarrel

Respect your husband on Karwa Chauth. Husband and wife should neither quarrel nor use harsh words with each other on Karwa Chauth.

Find Next One