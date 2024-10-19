Karwa Chauth: Avoid THESE 5 mistakes for blessed married life

Lifestyle
Karwa Chauth will be celebrated worldwide on October 20th. Married women should keep certain things in mind on this day. Learn what things they should absolutely not do.
On Karwa Chauth, married women should not share items related to their marriage or makeup with anyone. Do not donate makeup items on this day.
Donating white-colored items on Karwa Chauth is also not considered auspicious. Therefore, it is said that it is better to avoid donating milk, yogurt, sugar, rice, and sweets.
According to beliefs, sleeping during the day while fasting is not considered good. So, if you are fasting, try to avoid sleeping during the day.
On Karwa Chauth, neither husband nor wife should wear black clothes. Wearing red, pink, and yellow clothes or makeup is considered very auspicious on this day.
Respect your husband on Karwa Chauth. Husband and wife should neither quarrel nor use harsh words with each other on Karwa Chauth.