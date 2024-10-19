spirituality
This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Sunday, October 20th. Moon worship holds special significance in this festival. Learn why the moon is worshipped on Karwa Chauth.
The moon has 27 wives, Rohini being the favourite. Karwa Chauth's moon is in Rohini. Worshipping the moon in this alignment brings marriage luck.
The Puranas describe the love between the moon and Rohini. On Karwa Chauth, women worship the moon, praying that their bond remains like that of the moon and Rohini.
According to astrology, the moon is the reason for all thoughts. On Karwa Chauth, women worship the moon, praying that their husband's love always remains in their hearts.
While the moon and Rohini constellation align multiple times a year, it holds special significance on Karwa Chauth. The Ganesha Purana calls this fast Kark Chaturthi.
Chaturthi is ruled by Ganesha. He is called Bhalchandra, meaning 'one who has the moon on his brow.' Thus, worshipping the moon with Ganesha on Chaturthi is significant.