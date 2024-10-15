Child car seat laws, regulations around the world

Auto
Many countries have specific laws regarding child seating positions, especially in the front seat
These regulations aim to enhance the safety of children during travel
Here are some countries where children are not allowed to sit in the front seat
Many US states require children under a certain age or weight to sit in the back seat
Children under 12 or 135cm (4'5") must be in the back in an appropriate child seat
Children under a certain age or weight must travel in the back seat
Children under seven must be secured in an approved child seat in the back
Children under 12 or 150cm must use a child safety seat and sit in the back
Children under 10 must be seated in the back in an appropriate safety seat
Children under seven must be seated in a child safety seat in the back