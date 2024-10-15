Auto

Child car seat laws, regulations around the world

Many countries have specific laws regarding child seating positions, especially in the front seat

Enhancing Child Safety on the Road

These regulations aim to enhance the safety of children during travel

Countries with Front Seat Restrictions

Here are some countries where children are not allowed to sit in the front seat

USA

Many US states require children under a certain age or weight to sit in the back seat

UK

Children under 12 or 135cm (4'5") must be in the back in an appropriate child seat

Canada

Children under a certain age or weight must travel in the back seat

Australia

Children under seven must be secured in an approved child seat in the back

Germany

Children under 12 or 150cm must use a child safety seat and sit in the back

France

Children under 10 must be seated in the back in an appropriate safety seat

New Zealand

Children under seven must be seated in a child safety seat in the back

