Why APJ Abdul Kalam was called the 'Missile Man of India'

Image credits: Getty

APJ Abdul Kalam

APJ Abdul Kalam earned the title "Missile Man of India" for his crucial contributions to developing India's missile technology and enhancing national defense capabilities.

 

Image credits: our own

DRDO Leadership

Kalam was the chief architect of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program at DRDO, focused on enhancing India's defense capabilities and missile technology.

 

Image credits: our own

Successful Projects

He was crucial in developing key missiles like the Agni and Prithvi series, significantly advancing India's missile technology and strategic defense capabilities.

 

Image credits: our own

Nuclear Capabilities

His work contributed to India's nuclear capabilities, establishing the country as a formidable power in terms of missile technology.

 

Image credits: Getty

Innovation and Vision

Kalam's vision for indigenous technology and innovation in defense made him a key figure in transforming India's defense landscape, earning him widespread respect and recognition.

Image credits: pinterest
