Why APJ Abdul Kalam was called the 'Missile Man of India'

India News
APJ Abdul Kalam earned the title "Missile Man of India" for his crucial contributions to developing India's missile technology and enhancing national defense capabilities.
Kalam was the chief architect of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program at DRDO, focused on enhancing India's defense capabilities and missile technology.
He was crucial in developing key missiles like the Agni and Prithvi series, significantly advancing India's missile technology and strategic defense capabilities.
His work contributed to India's nuclear capabilities, establishing the country as a formidable power in terms of missile technology.
Kalam's vision for indigenous technology and innovation in defense made him a key figure in transforming India's defense landscape, earning him widespread respect and recognition.