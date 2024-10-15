Lifestyle

Cardamom remedies for financial troubles

Vastu

Experts say that following Vastu Shastra removes negativity and brings positivity. According to Vastu, cardamom can alleviate financial problems.

Overcome financial difficulties

If you're facing financial hardship, use cardamom to address the issue. Let's find out how.

Keep 5 cardamoms in your wallet

If facing financial difficulties, keep five cardamoms in your wallet or where you keep money. This can reduce financial problems and expenses, increasing savings.

Donate cardamom

Donate a cardamom and some money to someone in need. This is believed to alleviate poverty and bring happiness to your home.

For promotion, do this

If awaiting a job promotion, wrap a cardamom in a green cloth and place it under your pillow before sleeping. Then, give it to someone.

Strengthen Venus with cardamom

To strengthen Venus, boil two cardamoms in water until it reduces by half. Mix this water with your bathwater.

Find Next One