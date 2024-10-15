Lifestyle
Experts say that following Vastu Shastra removes negativity and brings positivity. According to Vastu, cardamom can alleviate financial problems.
If you're facing financial hardship, use cardamom to address the issue. Let's find out how.
If facing financial difficulties, keep five cardamoms in your wallet or where you keep money. This can reduce financial problems and expenses, increasing savings.
Donate a cardamom and some money to someone in need. This is believed to alleviate poverty and bring happiness to your home.
If awaiting a job promotion, wrap a cardamom in a green cloth and place it under your pillow before sleeping. Then, give it to someone.
To strengthen Venus, boil two cardamoms in water until it reduces by half. Mix this water with your bathwater.