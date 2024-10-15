Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2024: Red bouse designs for stylish trends

Booti Work Infinity Blouse

Choose a red booti work infinity blouse for a simple yet elegant look with your lehenga or saree

Peplum Style Embroidered Blouse

This red and gold peplum style embroidered blouse offers a curvy and stunning look

V-Neck Heavy Zari Work Blouse

This red printed V-neck heavy zari work blouse is intricately crafted and pairs well with a matching red lehenga for a glamorous look

Shimmer Work Transparent Blouse

Stand out this Karwa Chauth with a custom-made shimmer work transparent blouse

Sequin Sleeveless Blouse

Pair a red sequin sleeveless blouse with a contrasting saree for a chic and sexy look

Gota Work Embroidered Blouse

Pair a gota work embroidered blouse with a lehenga or saree, either matching or contrasting, with a criss-cross knotted V-neck

Heavy Border Work Banarasi Blouse

Choose a heavy border work Banarasi blouse for a graceful look. Pair it with Banarasi, brocade, or silk sarees

