Karwa Chauth 2024: 7 yellow embroidery suit ideas for the festival

Short Silk Embroidery Suit

Sonakshi Sinha's latest short embroidered yellow suit is very beautiful. With the suit, the actress carried a polka dot palazzo and a plain silk dupatta in shrug style

Choose Zari Work Yellow Suit for Karwa Chauth

You can choose a yellow suit with silver zari work for Karwa Chauth. Heavy suits instead of heavy sarees will give you a new look

Yellow Heavy Multicolor Suit

For Karwa Chauth, you can choose multi-colors like green, pink etc. with yellow. Embroidery done with silver zari in an Anarkali or straight suit will add to your look

Pink-Yellow Short Anarkali

The fashion of full-length pink-yellow short Anarkali always remains in. Such color combination is also seen a lot in sarees. Wear a pink-yellow Anarkali with zari work

Blue-Yellow Net Embroidery Suit

The contrasting combination of sky blue, yellow can also be a choice for Karwa Chauth 2024. If you are short in height then wear a long blue-yellow net embroidery straight suit

Yellow Embroidery Sharara Set

Yellow sharara set with organza dupatta will look beautiful on every woman. The suit is adorned with silver zari work. Light jewelry also looks amazing with such a suit

