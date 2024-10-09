Karwa Chauth 2024: 7 yellow embroidery suit ideas for the festival

Lifestyle
Sonakshi Sinha's latest short embroidered yellow suit is very beautiful. With the suit, the actress carried a polka dot palazzo and a plain silk dupatta in shrug style
You can choose a yellow suit with silver zari work for Karwa Chauth. Heavy suits instead of heavy sarees will give you a new look
For Karwa Chauth, you can choose multi-colors like green, pink etc. with yellow. Embroidery done with silver zari in an Anarkali or straight suit will add to your look
The fashion of full-length pink-yellow short Anarkali always remains in. Such color combination is also seen a lot in sarees. Wear a pink-yellow Anarkali with zari work
The contrasting combination of sky blue, yellow can also be a choice for Karwa Chauth 2024. If you are short in height then wear a long blue-yellow net embroidery straight suit
Yellow sharara set with organza dupatta will look beautiful on every woman. The suit is adorned with silver zari work. Light jewelry also looks amazing with such a suit