7 trendy blouse designs for diwali inspired by Bollywood celebs

Lifestyle
This wrap blouse with hand embroidery of zardozi will be the best for this Diwali. It will give you a stylish and royal look. You can get it made for any heavy saree
Do you want a shiny net blouse design? If yes, then this halter neck glittery blouse with silver cutdana work and beaded tassels will be the best. Its deep neckline looks chic
This blouse can make even the simplest saree look great and different. Take inspiration from this off-shoulder brocade corset blouse. You will look like a princess in it
Net blouse designs for silk sarees have become boring. In such situation, you can get zari work blouse made with this of keyhole neckline and get pearl lace done on the sleeves
If you are looking for a simple yet stylish net blouse design, then this one is perfect for you. Tube blouse design with sheer cap is making it the best
Katrina Kaif is looking very beautiful in this round neck blouse. These embellished ratnas with intricate embroidery are adding sparkle
This blouse with layered mirror-cut work on full sleeves and full print is best for new age fashion forward brides. You can get this beautiful piece made for any of your big days