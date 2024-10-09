Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 7 ways to clean LED lights

1. Unplug and inspect the lights:

Before you begin cleaning, always unplug your LED lights to ensure safety. Carefully inspect them for any damages, broken bulbs, or frayed wires.

2. Use a microfiber cloth:

A soft, dry microfiber cloth is your best friend when it comes to cleaning LED lights. Gently wipe the bulbs and the wiring to remove dust and dirt.

3. Mild soap and water solution:

Mix a few drops of liquid dish soap with warm water, dip a soft cloth in the solution, and gently wipe the lights.

4. Compressed air for hard-to-reach areas:

For lights that are intricately designed or have small gaps, using compressed air is a great way to remove dust.

5. Use soft brush for delicate fixtures:

For decorative LED lamps or intricate light fixtures, a soft-bristled brush works well for removing dirt.

6. Clean light covers separately:

If your LED lights come with detachable covers or shades, it's a good idea to clean them separately.

7. Polish with vinegar solution:

For extra shine, you can use a diluted vinegar solution (1 part vinegar to 3 parts water). Dampen a cloth with the mixture and lightly polish the bulbs.

