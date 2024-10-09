Diwali 2024: 7 ways to clean LED lights

Lifestyle
Before you begin cleaning, always unplug your LED lights to ensure safety. Carefully inspect them for any damages, broken bulbs, or frayed wires.
A soft, dry microfiber cloth is your best friend when it comes to cleaning LED lights. Gently wipe the bulbs and the wiring to remove dust and dirt.
Mix a few drops of liquid dish soap with warm water, dip a soft cloth in the solution, and gently wipe the lights.
For lights that are intricately designed or have small gaps, using compressed air is a great way to remove dust.
For decorative LED lamps or intricate light fixtures, a soft-bristled brush works well for removing dirt.
If your LED lights come with detachable covers or shades, it's a good idea to clean them separately.
For extra shine, you can use a diluted vinegar solution (1 part vinegar to 3 parts water). Dampen a cloth with the mixture and lightly polish the bulbs.