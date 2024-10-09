Health

Breast cancer prevention: 7 key foods to include in your diet

Learn about seven foods that may help reduce the risk of breast cancer and the potential benefits of incorporating these foods into your diet.

Image credits: freepik

Breast cancer cases

Globally, breast cancer cases are on the rise among young women.

Image credits: pexels

Quit smoking and alcohol

The main preventive measures are to quit smoking and alcohol consumption, exercise, and eat a healthy diet.

Image credits: Pinterest

Follow a healthy diet

Food plays an important role in reducing the risk of breast cancer. Here are the foods that women must eat.

Image credits: Getty

Soybean

A study published in the JNCI Cancer Spectrum Journal states that eating soy products reduces the risk of breast cancer.

Image credits: Getty

Green tea

EGCG, a polyphenol in green tea, reduces the risk of breast cancer and other cancers.

Image credits: Getty

Leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables contain antioxidants such as beta carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin. Experts say that these reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Image credits: Getty

Orange

Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons contain folate, vitamin C, carotenoids, and antioxidants.

Image credits: Getty

Mushroom

Mushrooms, which contain vitamin D, reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Image credits: Getty

Nuts

Regular consumption of nuts prevents uncontrolled cell growth.

Image credits: Getty

Berry fruits

Various berries help reduce the risk of cancer.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One