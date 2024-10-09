Breast cancer prevention: 7 key foods to include in your diet

Health
Learn about seven foods that may help reduce the risk of breast cancer and the potential benefits of incorporating these foods into your diet.
Globally, breast cancer cases are on the rise among young women.
The main preventive measures are to quit smoking and alcohol consumption, exercise, and eat a healthy diet.
Food plays an important role in reducing the risk of breast cancer. Here are the foods that women must eat.
A study published in the JNCI Cancer Spectrum Journal states that eating soy products reduces the risk of breast cancer.
EGCG, a polyphenol in green tea, reduces the risk of breast cancer and other cancers.
Green leafy vegetables contain antioxidants such as beta carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin. Experts say that these reduce the risk of breast cancer.
Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons contain folate, vitamin C, carotenoids, and antioxidants.
Mushrooms, which contain vitamin D, reduce the risk of breast cancer.
Regular consumption of nuts prevents uncontrolled cell growth.
Various berries help reduce the risk of cancer.