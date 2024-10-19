Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2024: 5 hacks for darker mehndi color

Get Jet Black Mehndi: 5 Tips

Get a darker, richer mehndi stain with these 5 easy tips. Learn how to use lemon-sugar, mustard oil, cloves, and other home remedies for a deep mehndi.

Apply Lemon and Sugar Mixture

After the mehndi dries, gently apply a mixture of lemon and sugar. This helps retain moisture and darken the color. The lemon's acidity enhances the mehndi stain.

Keep Mehndi Applied for Longer

Leave the mehndi on your hands for as long as possible. Keeping it for 24 to 48 hours results in a darker stain. Removing it early can lead to a lighter color.

Darken Mehndi with Lime

Applying lime is also an effective way to darken mehndi. The calcium and other elements in lime help enhance the color of the mehndi.

Use Mustard Oil After Removing

Apply mustard oil to your hands after removing the mehndi. This darkens the color and makes it last longer. Mustard oil generates heat, which intensifies the stain.

Expose Dried Mehndi to Clove Steam

Once the mehndi is dry, heat some cloves on a pan and hold your hands over the steam. This will darken the mehndi, as the elements in cloves strengthen the color.

