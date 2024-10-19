Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth Mehndi Designs

Karwa Chauth Mehndi Design

Two backhand mehndi designs. From simple to intricate patterns, perfect for Karwa Chauth.

Full Hand Mehndi Design

This intricate full hand mehndi design features innovative floral and traditional patterns.

Simple Mehndi Design

A simple yet attractive mehndi design. Quick to apply when time is short.

Mango Mehndi Design

If you desire beautiful and unique mehndi designs for Karwa Chauth, this 3D design is stunning.

Back Hand Mehndi Design

This Mughal mehndi design is innovative and unique for the back of your hand. Apply it on the front or back.

Front Hand Mehndi Design

Apply this 3D mehndi design on your palms for Karwa Chauth. It enhances the beauty of your hands.

Simple Mehndi Design

The 3D mehndi design is amazing. If you don't prefer moon-sighting designs, this suits your hands perfectly.

Foot Mehndi Design

For Karwa Chauth foot mehndi, this 3D floral design is beautiful.

Arabic Mehndi Design

Floral and linear designs with bold strokes are very innovative.

Leg Mehndi Design

Simple and beautiful designs for legs, quick to apply. Enhances the beauty of your feet.

Karwa Chauth Mehndi

This design features "Happy Karwa Chauth" within the Karwa Chauth theme. Perfect for mehndi enthusiasts.

Foot Mehndi

Simple mehndi designs for feet.

Karwa Chauth Mehndi

Three Karwa Chauth themed mehndi designs. Drawn in traditional and festive themes.

Karwa Chauth Mehndi

This special Karwa Chauth design blends traditional and modern elements. Perfect for the festival.

Foot Mehndi

Rajasthani mehndi design is suitable for feet. If it's your first Karwa Chauth, try this design.

