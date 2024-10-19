Lifestyle
Two backhand mehndi designs. From simple to intricate patterns, perfect for Karwa Chauth.
This intricate full hand mehndi design features innovative floral and traditional patterns.
A simple yet attractive mehndi design. Quick to apply when time is short.
If you desire beautiful and unique mehndi designs for Karwa Chauth, this 3D design is stunning.
This Mughal mehndi design is innovative and unique for the back of your hand. Apply it on the front or back.
Apply this 3D mehndi design on your palms for Karwa Chauth. It enhances the beauty of your hands.
The 3D mehndi design is amazing. If you don't prefer moon-sighting designs, this suits your hands perfectly.
For Karwa Chauth foot mehndi, this 3D floral design is beautiful.
Floral and linear designs with bold strokes are very innovative.
Simple and beautiful designs for legs, quick to apply. Enhances the beauty of your feet.
This design features "Happy Karwa Chauth" within the Karwa Chauth theme. Perfect for mehndi enthusiasts.
Simple mehndi designs for feet.
Three Karwa Chauth themed mehndi designs. Drawn in traditional and festive themes.
This special Karwa Chauth design blends traditional and modern elements. Perfect for the festival.
Rajasthani mehndi design is suitable for feet. If it's your first Karwa Chauth, try this design.