Kundan vs Polki Jewelry: 7 Key differences you must know

Kundan jewelry uses glass stones set in gold or silver. Polki uses uncut, natural diamonds.
Kundan jewelry has a metallic foil backing for shine. Polki has a raw, matte look due to the natural diamonds.
Kundan stones are set in metal molds with gold foil. Polki diamonds are set directly into the metal.
Kundan originated in Rajasthan and Gujarat, popularized during the Mughal era. Polki, also from Rajasthan, is a significant part of Mughal jewelry.
Kundan is less expensive than Polki due to the use of glass stones. Polki's higher price reflects the use of uncut diamonds.
Kundan is lighter due to the glass stones. Polki is heavier because of the uncut diamonds.
Kundan often features enamel work (Meenakari) for colorful patterns. Polki uses less enamel work.