Kundan vs Polki Jewelry: 7 Key differences you must know

Diamond Use

Kundan jewelry uses glass stones set in gold or silver. Polki uses uncut, natural diamonds.

Shine and Look

Kundan jewelry has a metallic foil backing for shine. Polki has a raw, matte look due to the natural diamonds.

Design and Workmanship

Kundan stones are set in metal molds with gold foil. Polki diamonds are set directly into the metal.

Origins

Kundan originated in Rajasthan and Gujarat, popularized during the Mughal era. Polki, also from Rajasthan, is a significant part of Mughal jewelry.

Price Comparison

Kundan is less expensive than Polki due to the use of glass stones. Polki's higher price reflects the use of uncut diamonds.

Weight Comparison

Kundan is lighter due to the glass stones. Polki is heavier because of the uncut diamonds.

Enamel Work

Kundan often features enamel work (Meenakari) for colorful patterns. Polki uses less enamel work.

