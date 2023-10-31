Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2023: Seeds to Paneer; 7 healthy pre-fasting foods

It is important to have foods rich in slow-releasing carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats and nutrients before Karwa Chauth fast to keep you energized during it. Here are 7 of them

Image credits: Pexels

Seeds and Nuts

Almonds, walnuts and flax seeds are rich in protien, healthy fats and fiber. They will help you keep energised during the fast.

Image credits: Getty

Fruits

Fruits like banana, pomegranate, apples are rich source of essential vitamins, antioxidant and fibre. They provide natural sugar for quick energy.

Image credits: Pexels

Yogurt

Rich in probiotics and protein, yogurt can help you maintain your digestive health and hydration.

Image credits: Getty

Lentils and Legumes

Lentils and legumes like dal and chickpeas are a great source of plant-based protein, fiber, and complex carbohydrates. They are filling and provide steady energy.

Image credits: Pexels

Vegetable Soup

A warm and hearty vegetable soup is a nourishing choice for your pre-fast meal. It's a good source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, aiding in digestion.

Image credits: Pexels

Whole Grains

Choose whole grains like quinoa, millet, or oats for a nutrient-packed meal. These grains are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and they help regulate blood sugar levels.

Image credits: Pexels

Paneer

Paneer is a great source of protein, calcium, and healthy fats. It's a satiating choice that can help keep your energy levels up during the fast.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One