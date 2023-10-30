Lifestyle

Halloween 2023: Mumbai's top 7 party spots for a spooktacular festival

Neuma

A restaurant in Colaba, for a spooky Halloween experience. The restaurant has beautiful decorations that are perfect for taking Instagram videos and pictures. 

Amazonia

This resturant in Bandra East, Mumbai hosts unforgettable Halloween parties. Dance all night to spooky beats and savor Halloween-inspired food and drinks at Amazonia. 

BrewDog

The resturant is located at Hinduja Junction, Hinduja road, Mumbai. Play fun games and become part of ghost tales all while enjoying delicious food and drinks. 

Akina

Located in Bandra West, Mumbai the resturant has been converted into a haunted house for this year's halloween. Amidst music indulge in delightful dishes and cocktails.

Light House Cafe

It is located in Siddharth Nagar, Worli, Mumbai. It's a great spot for friends as well as family.

Someplace Else

Discover the eerie ambiance of Halloween in Bandra East at Someplace Else, where you can groove to great music and relish delicious food and exotic drinks.

Hitchki

Hitchki Haunted House has multiple locations in Mumbai. It has planned a special Halloween event that will give you chills from October 27th to October 31st.

