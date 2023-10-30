Lifestyle

5 ways how you should spend your day while fasting

Image credits: Freepik

1. Prayer and Meditation:

Begin your day with a morning prayer to invoke blessings and seek strength for the fast ahead. Spend some time in meditation to focus your mind and connect with your inner self.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Dress Up:

Karwa Chauth is a day to adorn yourself in beautiful traditional attire, jewelry, and henna (mehendi).

Image credits: Getty

3. Connect with Other Fasting Women:

Spend time with other fasting women. You can share stories, exchange mehendi designs, and encourage each other throughout the day.

Image credits: Getty

4. Engage in Creative Activities:

To keep your mind occupied and pass the time, engage in creative activities such as drawing, painting, reading, or even knitting.

Image credits: Getty

5. Attend Puja Ceremonies:

If you have the opportunity, participate in Karwa Chauth puja ceremonies held. The collective energy and rituals enhance the spiritual significance.

Image credits: Getty
