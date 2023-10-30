Lifestyle
Begin your day with a morning prayer to invoke blessings and seek strength for the fast ahead. Spend some time in meditation to focus your mind and connect with your inner self.
Karwa Chauth is a day to adorn yourself in beautiful traditional attire, jewelry, and henna (mehendi).
Spend time with other fasting women. You can share stories, exchange mehendi designs, and encourage each other throughout the day.
To keep your mind occupied and pass the time, engage in creative activities such as drawing, painting, reading, or even knitting.
If you have the opportunity, participate in Karwa Chauth puja ceremonies held. The collective energy and rituals enhance the spiritual significance.