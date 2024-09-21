Lifestyle
Karva Chauth makeup seems incomplete without designer bangles. No matter what kind of saree you wear, multicolor mirror work bangles will look great with everyone
If your saree has pearl work, then you can choose pearl work in bangles. Pearl work with mirror work will enhance the beauty of your hands
In silk thread mirror bangles, you will find not one but many colors. Not only Karva Chauth, you can wear such mirror work bangles in any festival
If you don't feel like wearing too many bangles on your hands, then buy pendant mirror work bangles. You can add some bangles in between them to look fashionable
If your saree has two to three colors, then buy such bangles in mirror work in which you get matching colors. Pearls and floral work decorated in bangles will make hands beautiful
Circle and square shaped mirror cut bracelets will match any embroidered saree. Whenever you buy mirror work bangles, check once that the mirror is not sticking out
In bangles, you will find multicolor thread work along with mirror work. If you are wearing bangles during worship, then do not choose black color