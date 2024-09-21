Lifestyle

Blue Java Banana: A unique Banana with Vanilla flavour

Also known as the ice cream banana or Hawaiian banana. Java is the birthplace of the Blue Java banana. But they are also found in Hawaii.

Image credits: twitter

Vanilla Ice Cream

They taste like vanilla ice cream. That's why they are also called ice cream bananas.

Image credits: twitter

Sweet Snack

Although commonly eaten like regular bananas, in Hawaii, they are added as a raw material to sweet snacks.

Image credits: twitter

Changing Colour

Only unripe bananas are blue. When ripe, they turn yellow. When peeled, the fruit is like a normal banana.

Image credits: twitter

More Benefits

Blue Java bananas are rich in fiber, manganese, vitamins B6, C, calories, small amounts of iron, phosphorus, thiamin, and selenium.

Image credits: twitter

Antioxidant

A major antioxidant, it prevents damage to body cells. Antioxidants also play an important role in preventing heart disease and diabetes.

Image credits: twitter

Where do you find this?

Blue Java bananas grow abundantly in Asia, Australia, and Hawaii. They are a highly climate-resistant banana variety. They grow up to 5 meters tall.

Image credits: twitter

Do we have in India?

In India, Blue Java banana cultivation was successfully done in Karmala taluk of Solapur district in Andhra Pradesh.

Image credits: twitter
