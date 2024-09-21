Blue Java Banana: A unique Banana with Vanilla flavour

Lifestyle
Also known as the ice cream banana or Hawaiian banana. Java is the birthplace of the Blue Java banana. But they are also found in Hawaii.
They taste like vanilla ice cream. That's why they are also called ice cream bananas.
Although commonly eaten like regular bananas, in Hawaii, they are added as a raw material to sweet snacks.
Only unripe bananas are blue. When ripe, they turn yellow. When peeled, the fruit is like a normal banana.
Blue Java bananas are rich in fiber, manganese, vitamins B6, C, calories, small amounts of iron, phosphorus, thiamin, and selenium.
A major antioxidant, it prevents damage to body cells. Antioxidants also play an important role in preventing heart disease and diabetes.
Blue Java bananas grow abundantly in Asia, Australia, and Hawaii. They are a highly climate-resistant banana variety. They grow up to 5 meters tall.
In India, Blue Java banana cultivation was successfully done in Karmala taluk of Solapur district in Andhra Pradesh.