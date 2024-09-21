Gold Jhumka Tops 8 Designs: 2-in-1 earrings for women

Lifestyle
Holiday gold earring styles are many. Jhumka earrings feature a chain that may be detached and worn as tops.
This earring with a floral design will win anyone's heart. You will also find chain pendant designs like the one below in such earrings.
You can choose tops with three leaves design in golden earrings. You will easily find great designs in drop earrings.
Jhumkas shaped like Goddess Lakshmi with pearl pendants look very beautiful. You can wear such earrings in any puja or festival.
Drop earrings are crafted with a string of pearls with heavy studs. You can wear such earrings with a suit, saree or traditional dress.
Gold antique jhumkas have circle shaped studs attached. Whenever you choose such earrings, check whether the studs can be easily separated or not.
A hefty effect may be achieved by matching earrings and jewellery. The earrings have pendants everywhere. Choose multipurpose drop earrings.