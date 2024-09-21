Health

Women's safety and style: 5 Essential items to carry in your bag

A woman's purse should hold essentials that prioritize safety and style. Learn about these five must-haves.

Carry Safety Pins for Emergencies

Women should always carry safety pins. They can prevent wardrobe malfunctions and save you from embarrassment.

Sanitary Napkins: Be Prepared

Sanitary napkins, tampons, or menstrual cups are essential for women. Be prepared for emergencies and help others in need.

Pepper Spray for Safety

Carrying pepper spray is crucial for personal safety. Use it as a safety tool in times of need.

Scarf or Dupatta: Versatile Style

Whether in jeans or dresses, carry a scarf or dupatta for emergencies. It adds a stylish touch and provides coverage.

Clutch, Lip Balm, and Moisturizer

Carry a clutch, rubber band, lip balm, and moisturizer. These basics offer a quick refresh and a minimal, fresh look.

