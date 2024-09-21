Women's safety and style: 5 Essential items to carry in your bag

Health
A woman's purse should hold essentials that prioritize safety and style. Learn about these five must-haves.
Women should always carry safety pins. They can prevent wardrobe malfunctions and save you from embarrassment.
Sanitary napkins, tampons, or menstrual cups are essential for women. Be prepared for emergencies and help others in need.
Carrying pepper spray is crucial for personal safety. Use it as a safety tool in times of need.
Whether in jeans or dresses, carry a scarf or dupatta for emergencies. It adds a stylish touch and provides coverage.
Carry a clutch, rubber band, lip balm, and moisturizer. These basics offer a quick refresh and a minimal, fresh look.