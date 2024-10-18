Sleep better tonight: Tips for a restful night's sleep

Health
Many factors, including stress, can contribute to poor sleep at night. Let's explore some essential tips for getting a good night's sleep.
Regular exercise can help you get a good night's sleep.
Stress interferes with sleep. Therefore, take steps to reduce stress.
Avoid excessive alcohol consumption as it can prevent prolonged sleep.
Setting a regular sleep schedule can also help with sleep.
Stop using mobile phones, televisions, etc. before going to bed at night.
Eating too much before bed can also cause sleep disturbances. Therefore, try to eat moderately 2-3 hours before bed.
Avoid eating coffee, fried, fatty, and spicy foods at night.