Health

Sleep better tonight: Tips for a restful night's sleep

Many factors, including stress, can contribute to poor sleep at night. Let's explore some essential tips for getting a good night's sleep.

Image credits: Getty

Regular exercise

Regular exercise can help you get a good night's sleep.

Image credits: Getty

Reduce stress

Stress interferes with sleep. Therefore, take steps to reduce stress.

Image credits: Getty

Avoid alcohol

Avoid excessive alcohol consumption as it can prevent prolonged sleep. 

Image credits: Getty

Set a sleep schedule

Setting a regular sleep schedule can also help with sleep.

Image credits: Getty

Avoid screens before bed

Stop using mobile phones, televisions, etc. before going to bed at night.

Image credits: Getty

Avoid overeating

Eating too much before bed can also cause sleep disturbances. Therefore, try to eat moderately 2-3 hours before bed.

Image credits: Getty

Foods to avoid

Avoid eating coffee, fried, fatty, and spicy foods at night.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One