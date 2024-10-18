Health

Weight loss to immunity: Benefits of drinking water on empty stomach

Instead of tea or coffee, make it a habit to drink a glass of water first thing in the morning for numerous health benefits.

Image credits: Getty

Hydration

Drinking a glass of water in the morning keeps your body hydrated and helps prevent various illnesses.

Image credits: Getty

Digestion

Drinking water on an empty stomach aids digestion and prevents digestive problems.

Image credits: Getty

Metabolism

Drinking water on an empty stomach improves metabolism, aiding weight loss and mitigating various health issues.

Image credits: Getty

Skin Health

Drinking a glass of water every morning upon waking can help prevent skin problems by keeping it moisturized and healthy.

Image credits: Getty

Hair Health

Drinking water on an empty stomach is also beneficial for hair health, making it stronger.

Image credits: Getty

Immunity

Drinking water on an empty stomach can boost immunity, especially helpful during winter.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One