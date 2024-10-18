Weight loss to immunity: Benefits of drinking water on empty stomach

Health
Instead of tea or coffee, make it a habit to drink a glass of water first thing in the morning for numerous health benefits.
Drinking a glass of water in the morning keeps your body hydrated and helps prevent various illnesses.
Drinking water on an empty stomach aids digestion and prevents digestive problems.
Drinking water on an empty stomach improves metabolism, aiding weight loss and mitigating various health issues.
Drinking a glass of water every morning upon waking can help prevent skin problems by keeping it moisturized and healthy.
Drinking water on an empty stomach is also beneficial for hair health, making it stronger.
Drinking water on an empty stomach can boost immunity, especially helpful during winter.