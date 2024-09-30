Lifestyle

Sell used clothes Online: Best apps for reselling and earning money

What to do with old clothes

We often buy expensive clothes for weddings and functions, but after wearing them once or twice, they become useless, leaving us unsure what to do with them.

Sell your old clothes

You can sell unwanted or unused clothes for good money, and even earn by selling others' old clothes.

Companies will pick up old clothes from home

Some websites let you sell old clothes to avoid losses and earn money. Additionally, some apps and companies offer door-to-door pickup services for your clothes.

Where to sell old clothes

You can collect old clothes from yourself or others and sell them on apps like Meesho, Free Up, Relove, and Gletot for a commission.

What these websites do with old clothes

Many companies in India collect old clothes through their websites, refurbish them, and sell them, paying you a good amount in return.

What to do to sell old clothes

Install any of the four apps, log in, and provide your address and details to sell clothes. Check each app's service availability in your area and use them accordingly.

You can also give old clothes here

If you return H&M brand clothes to their website or offline store, you can get up to 15% off.

How much money do you get for old clothes?

The resale value of clothes is decided by the online platform itself. If your clothes fit their terms and conditions, they can give you good money for it.

