Sell used clothes Online: Best apps for reselling and earning money

We often buy expensive clothes for weddings and functions, but after wearing them once or twice, they become useless, leaving us unsure what to do with them.
You can sell unwanted or unused clothes for good money, and even earn by selling others' old clothes.
Some websites let you sell old clothes to avoid losses and earn money. Additionally, some apps and companies offer door-to-door pickup services for your clothes.
You can collect old clothes from yourself or others and sell them on apps like Meesho, Free Up, Relove, and Gletot for a commission.
Many companies in India collect old clothes through their websites, refurbish them, and sell them, paying you a good amount in return.
Install any of the four apps, log in, and provide your address and details to sell clothes. Check each app's service availability in your area and use them accordingly.
If you return H&M brand clothes to their website or offline store, you can get up to 15% off.
The resale value of clothes is decided by the online platform itself. If your clothes fit their terms and conditions, they can give you good money for it.