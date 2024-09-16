Karol Bagh to Chandni Chowk: Top places to buy stylish sarees in Delhi

Lifestyle
Many things are available at reasonable prices in Laxmi Nagar Market. Here you can find many replica editions of designer sarees. You can get a good saree for 500 rupees.
Chandni Chowk is the market for sarees. From designer to traditional sarees, a good collection can be found here. Here sarees start from 100 rupees and go up to lakhs.
Karol Bagh is a good choice for Malivana sarees. Bridal and party wear sarees can also be found here at affordable prices. Silk sarees are available here at good prices.
There are many shops in Lajpat Nagar for cheap and designer sarees. Here too, sarees are available from 300 to lakhs of rupees. All you have to do is find the shop.
Janpath Market is especially famous for handicrafts and traditional clothes. Cheap sarees are also available here, especially cotton and handloom.
This place is known for cheap and affordable clothes. The saree shops here sell stylish and budget-friendly sarees.