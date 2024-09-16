Multani Mitti Bath: Unveiling ancient secret to radiant skin and hair

Lifestyle
Multani mitti is very beneficial for skin and hair. You will get many benefits if you take a bath with Multani mitti.
You can apply Multani mitti to your hair by mixing it with aloe vera gel. It conditions the hair. It also removes dandruff from the scalp.
After applying Multani mitti to your hair, take half a bucket of water and mix three cups of Multani mitti powder, 2 teaspoons of chickpea flour, and half a teaspoon of turmeric.
Slowly pour this half bucket of water on your body and wet the entire body. Leave it like that for a while.
Multani mitti removes dirt from the skin. It also opens the pores of the skin. Reduces acne. Makes skin more radiant.
Multani mitti is very effective in removing black spots on the face. You can take a bath with Multani mitti 2 to 3 times a week.
Many people do not wash their face for hours after applying Multani mitti on their face. But this should not be done at all. Also, wash body shortly after taking a bath with mud.