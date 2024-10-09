Kareena to Shilpa: Bollywood inspired lehengas for Karva Chauth

Lifestyle
This festive season, opt for a nude shade lehenga adorned with beautiful shimmer and sequins. Complement it with contrasting emerald jewelry.
Embrace a printed flared skirt paired with a deep-neck, elbow-sleeved blouse and a net dupatta, just like Shilpa Shetty, to accentuate your figure.
Consider a white lehenga embellished with exquisite embroidery, styled with a double dupatta and minimal makeup, similar to Kareena's elegant choice.
Floral prints exude charm. Opt for a blue-based lehenga with pink floral prints, paired with a deep V-neck, sleeveless blouse, and a sleek dupatta.
Make a statement with a black and white printed lehenga paired with a contrasting blue-bordered dupatta, inspired by Kareena's chic style.
Choose a brick-colored flared lehenga with a silk, full-sleeved, high-neck blouse, and a dual-shaded silk dupatta, reminiscent of Shilpa Shetty's graceful attire.
For a contemporary Indo-Western look, pair a heavily embellished skirt with a long, velvet, full-sleeved blouse, eliminating the need for a dupatta.
Embrace a vibrant look with a neon and pink striped skirt, a pink sleeveless blouse, and a matching printed dupatta.
For a classic Karva Chauth ensemble, opt for a flared lehenga with gold embroidery, a heavy gold deep-neck blouse, and a traditional red dupatta.