Karwa Chauth 2024: 7 easy and stylish braid hairstyles you can try

Braid Hairstyle

Confused about which hairstyle to choose with your saree or lehenga this Karwa Chauth? Ditch the usual buns and open hair, and try braids for a stylish and comfortable look.

Criss-Cross Hairstyle

If you have long hair, try this criss-cross braid hairstyle with your saree this Karwa Chauth. The back hair is styled straight with curls.

Stylish Braid Hairstyle

This hairstyle features a front plait with a bouncy braid at the back, leaving the sides open. It's an easy hairstyle that complements a saree look.

Low Braid Hairstyle

Women with less hair volume can opt for this plain low braid. Accessorize it with hair accessories and beads for a minimal look.

Fishtail Braid

Fishtail braids offer a unique look. If you're wearing a salwar suit this Karwa Chauth, try this different fishtail braid. It's easy to create and can be adorned with lace.

Long Hair Style with Pearls

If you prefer minimal experimentation, try this hairstyle. It involves a simple braid partition adorned with a hairband.

Simple Braid Hairstyle

Wearing a lehenga this Karwa Chauth? Opt for a simple side braid to enhance your outfit without overshadowing it.

