7 iconic tourist destinations made famous by flowers

Flowers have shaped identity of iconic tourist spots worldwide. From tulip fields in Netherlands to lavender valleys in France, these destinations offer stunning floral displays
Each spring, millions of tulips bloom, creating a sea of color. With over 7 million bulbs planted, Keukenhof offers an unforgettable floral spectacle
This park transforms every season, but the autumn bloom of bright blue Nemophila flowers is particularly famous
Lavender fields in Provence are a must-see for any flower enthusiast. Stretching across rolling hills, these fragrant purple blooms peak in the summer months
Cherry blossom festivals in Japan celebrate the short-lived bloom of Sakura trees. Famous spots like Ueno Park and Mount Yoshino draw crowds to witness the fleeting beauty
The Valensole Plateau is renowned for its sprawling lavender fields that stretch endlessly into the horizon. The intense purple blooms fill the air with an intoxicating scent
Nestled in the heart of Bulgaria, the Rose Valley is famous for its annual rose harvest. This region is a global leader in rose oil production. Visitors can experience the beauty
Antelope Valley in California boasts a stunning display of wildflowers, especially its vibrant orange poppies. The California Poppy Reserve comes alive each spring