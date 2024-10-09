Lifestyle

7 iconic tourist destinations made famous by flowers

Flowers have shaped identity of iconic tourist spots worldwide. From tulip fields in Netherlands to lavender valleys in France, these destinations offer stunning floral displays

Image credits: Pixabay

Keukenhof, Netherlands

Each spring, millions of tulips bloom, creating a sea of color. With over 7 million bulbs planted, Keukenhof offers an unforgettable floral spectacle

Image credits: Pixabay

Hitachi Seaside Park, Japan

This park transforms every season, but the autumn bloom of bright blue Nemophila flowers is particularly famous

Image credits: Pixabay

Provence, France

Lavender fields in Provence are a must-see for any flower enthusiast. Stretching across rolling hills, these fragrant purple blooms peak in the summer months

Image credits: Pixabay

Cherry Blossom Parks, Japan

Cherry blossom festivals in Japan celebrate the short-lived bloom of Sakura trees. Famous spots like Ueno Park and Mount Yoshino draw crowds to witness the fleeting beauty

Image credits: Pixabay

Valensole Plateau, France

The Valensole Plateau is renowned for its sprawling lavender fields that stretch endlessly into the horizon. The intense purple blooms fill the air with an intoxicating scent

Image credits: Pixabay

The Rose Valley, Bulgaria

Nestled in the heart of Bulgaria, the Rose Valley is famous for its annual rose harvest. This region is a global leader in rose oil production. Visitors can experience the beauty

Image credits: Pixabay

Antelope Valley, USA

Antelope Valley in California boasts a stunning display of wildflowers, especially its vibrant orange poppies. The California Poppy Reserve comes alive each spring

Image credits: Pixabay
