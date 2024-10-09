Lifestyle
This festive season, opt for a nude shade lehenga with beautiful shimmer and sequin work. Pair it with contrasting emerald jewelry.
Flaunt your figure in a printed flared skirt like Shilpa Shetty. Pair it with a deep-neck, elbow-sleeved blouse and a net dupatta.
Embrace elegance in a white lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery, just like Kareena. Complete the look with a double dupatta and minimal makeup.
Floral print lehengas are always in style. Choose a blue base with pink flower prints, a deep V-neck sleeveless blouse, and a sleek dupatta.
Make a statement with Kareena's black and white printed lehenga paired with a contrasting blue-bordered dupatta.
Opt for a brick-colored flared lehenga with a silk, full-sleeved, closed-neck blouse and a dual-shaded silk dupatta, inspired by Shilpa Shetty.
For a contemporary Indo-Western look, pair a heavy skirt with a long, velvet, full-sleeved blouse, skipping the dupatta.
Stand out in a neon and pink striped skirt, a pink sleeveless blouse, and a matching printed dupatta.
Celebrate Karwa Chauth in a flared lehenga with gold embroidery, a heavy gold deep-neck blouse, and a red dupatta.