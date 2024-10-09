How to gently wash silk sarees at home? Check out simple tips

Lifestyle
Even today, most women prefer to wear silk sarees to office and on festive occasions. Silk sarees give a dignified look when worn.
If silk sarees are well maintained, their shine will last for up to 100 years. Let's see how to wash silk sarees at home.
Silk sarees should be washed only after wearing them 4 or 5 times. Before washing sarees, check the label to see if they can be put in soapy water.
Use cold water to wash silk sarees. Soak the sarees in cold water for a while before washing them. No hot water.
Add two teaspoons of white vinegar to the water. Soak the saree in it for ten minutes. Stains on the saree will be removed when washed in clean water.
After washing, do not squeeze it. Let it dry for a while. After a while, dry the saree in the shade. This will prevent the color of the saree from fading.
Silk sarees should be kept separately from other sarees and covered with a cotton cloth. This will keep silk sarees safe at all times.