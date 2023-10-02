Lifestyle

02-Oct-2023, 09:36:26 am

Kanchipuram Saree to Kasavu Saree-7 popular South Indian saree to buy

South India is renowned for its exquisite sarees, each with its unique style and charm. Here are seven popular South Indian sarees that you can consider buying.

Image credits: our own

Kanchipuram Silk Saree

Kanchipuram sarees, known as Kanjivaram sarees, are famous for their rich silk fabric and intricate gold zari work. 

Image credits: Instagram

Kasavu Saree

Kasavu sarees are traditional Kerala sarees known for their simplicity and elegance. They are typically white with a golden zari border and are worn on various occasions.

Image credits: Instagram

Pochampally Ikat Saree

Pochampally sarees from Telangana are known for their unique geometric patterns created through the intricate ikat dyeing technique. 

Image credits: Social media

Chettinad Cotton Saree

Chettinad cotton sarees are lightweight and comfortable, making them ideal for daily wear. They often feature bold and colorful checks and stripes.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Mysore Silk Saree

Mysore silk sarees are known for their smooth texture and simple yet elegant designs. They are popular for both casual and formal occasions.
 

Image credits: Getty

Uppada Silk Saree

Uppada sarees, originating from Andhra Pradesh, are known for their fine silk fabric and intricate Jamdani-style weaving. 
 

Image credits: instagram

Venkatagiri Saree

Venkatagiri sarees from Venkatagiri in Andhra Pradesh are characterized by their lightweight and soft cotton or silk-cotton blend fabric. 

Image credits: Instagram
