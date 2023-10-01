Lifestyle

01-Oct-2023, 05:24:48 pm

Victoria Falls to Angel Falls: 7 most DANGEROUS waterfalls

Victoria Falls to Angel Falls are 7 most DANGEROUS waterfalls globally, with powerful currents, treacherous heights, and potential hazards for visitors

Image credits: Pixabay

Kegon Falls, Japan

Kegon Falls is located in Nikkō National Park in Japan. It is known for its impressive height of approximately 97 meters

Image credits: Pixabay

Niagra Falls, USA/Canada

Niagara Falls, one of the most famous waterfalls globally, is indeed powerful and can be dangerous due to its fast-moving water and the risk of being swept over the falls

Image credits: Pixabay

Plitvice Falls, Croatia

Plitvice Falls is a series of cascading waterfalls in Plitvice Lakes National Park in Croatia. While they are beautiful and have strong currents

Image credits: Pixabay

Månafossen Waterfall, Norway

Månafossen is one of the tallest waterfalls in Norway, with a height of about 92 meters (302 feet). While it can be treacherous due to its height and slippery terrain

Image credits: Pixabay

Victoria Falls, Zambia

Victoria Falls is one of the largest and most famous waterfalls globally, known for its immense width and power. It can be dangerous due to strong currents

Image credits: Pixabay

Angel Falls, Venezuela

Angel Falls is the world's tallest waterfall, plunging approximately 979 meters from a tabletop mountain. The height itself can make it perilous for those attempting to reach it

Image credits: Pixabay

Gullfoss, Iceland

Gullfoss, is a famous waterfall in Iceland. Its powerful flow and slippery rocks can pose risks to visitors who do not exercise caution

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One