Victoria Falls to Angel Falls: 7 most DANGEROUS waterfalls

Lifestyle
Victoria Falls to Angel Falls are 7 most DANGEROUS waterfalls globally, with powerful currents, treacherous heights, and potential hazards for visitors
Kegon Falls is located in Nikkō National Park in Japan. It is known for its impressive height of approximately 97 meters
Niagara Falls, one of the most famous waterfalls globally, is indeed powerful and can be dangerous due to its fast-moving water and the risk of being swept over the falls
Plitvice Falls is a series of cascading waterfalls in Plitvice Lakes National Park in Croatia. While they are beautiful and have strong currents
Månafossen is one of the tallest waterfalls in Norway, with a height of about 92 meters (302 feet). While it can be treacherous due to its height and slippery terrain
Victoria Falls is one of the largest and most famous waterfalls globally, known for its immense width and power. It can be dangerous due to strong currents
Angel Falls is the world's tallest waterfall, plunging approximately 979 meters from a tabletop mountain. The height itself can make it perilous for those attempting to reach it
Gullfoss, is a famous waterfall in Iceland. Its powerful flow and slippery rocks can pose risks to visitors who do not exercise caution