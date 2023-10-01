Lifestyle

Pondicherry to Hampi: 7 places for October travel in South India

Discover South India's beauty in October: Pondicherry's French charm, Hampi's ancient ruins, Mysore's festivals, Ooty's scenic hills, Kochi's culture etc

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

October offers pleasant weather, and you can enjoy scenic drives, visit botanical gardens and take a ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Mysore, Karnataka

Mysore is known for its grand Dasara festival, which usually occurs in October. The city comes alive with colorful processions, cultural events, and illuminated palaces

Kochi, Kerala

October is a great time to explore the rich cultural heritage of Kochi. You can visit historic sites like Fort Kochi, the Mattancherry Palace

Hampi, Karnataka

October provides a comfortable climate for exploring the numerous temples, boulders, and the Tungabhadra River in this UNESCO World Heritage site

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal, called as "Princess of Hill Stations," offers a pleasant climate in October. It's a perfect destination for nature lovers, with its serene lakes, lush forests

Goa

October marks the beginning of the tourist season after the monsoon. You can enjoy the beaches, vibrant nightlife, water sports, and various festivals

Pondicherry

The former French colony of Pondicherry is a delightful place to visit in October. You can explore the French Quarter, relax on beautiful beaches

