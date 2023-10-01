Lifestyle

01-Oct-2023, 03:57:15 pm

International Coffee Day 2023: 7 Coffee and food pairings

From Chocolates to Cookies discover 7 types food that go with a cup of coffee. 

Image credits: Pexels

Chocolate

The sweet flavour of chocolate pairs nicely with a creamy cup of coffee.

Image credits: Pexels

Nuts

Nuts like almonds, hazelnut and pecans adds a crunchy, sweet and nutty texture to the overall combination of nuts and coffee.

Image credits: Getty

Fruits

Citrusy beries, or dried fruits infuse a fresh and sweet contrast to rich texture of coffee

Image credits: Getty

Cookies

Dip your biscuits or cookies in the hot cup of coffee to soften them and enjoy.

Image credits: Pexels

Croissant

This french delicacy is flaky and buttery in texture. Break and dunk it in the creamy cup of cappuccino or latte.

Image credits: Pexels

Spicy Food

Spicy foods like Mexican or Indian food go well with creamy coffee, as it helps in balancing the heat from these spicy foods.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Avocado Toast

The creamy avocado toast with a sprinkle of salt and pepper goes well with strong flavour of coffee.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One