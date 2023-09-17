Lifestyle

17-Sep-2023, 11:35:05 am

Kanchipuram saree to Banarasi-7 trending sarees to buy THIS Durga Puja

It's important to pick a saree that matches your aesthetic and current fashion trends. Here are seven fashionable sarees you can buy for Durga Puja.

Image credits: our own

Handloom Sarees

Handloom sarees from different regions of India have gained popularity due to their craftsmanship. Consider sarees like Chanderi, Tussar, or Kota for a unique look.
 

Image credits: instagram

Kanchipuram Sarees

Kanchipuram or Kanjivaram sarees are known for their rich silk and intricate designs. Choose a Kanjivaram with contrasting colours and intricate borders for a regal appearance.

Image credits: PTI

Designer Sarees with Modern Blouses

Explore designer sarees that come with modern, trendy blouse designs. Off-shoulder, bell-sleeved, and crop-top style blouses can make a saree look chic and stylish.

Image credits: PTI

Silk Georgette Sarees

Silk georgette sarees combine the sheen of silk with the flowy texture of georgette. They are lightweight and come in various shades, making them a versatile choice.
 

Image credits: PTI

Banarasi Saree

Banarasi sarees are timeless classics. Look for Banarasi sarees with modern, contemporary designs and vibrant colors to give a traditional touch with a twist.
 

Image credits: Social media

Organza Sarees

Lightweight and sheer organza sarees are in vogue. They come in various colors and often feature intricate embroidery or embellishments.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Bengali Tant Sarees

Traditional Bengali Tant sarees are known for their fine cotton weave and vibrant borders. They are lightweight and comfortable, perfect for the festivities.
 

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One