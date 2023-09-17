Lifestyle

17-Sep-2023, 11:14:19 am

Biryani to Rogan Josh-7 tasty Indian Lunch Ideas for Sunday

Here are seven delicious non-vegetarian Indian lunch ideas for a satisfying Sunday meal.

Image credits: Getty

Lamb Rogan Josh with Roti

Create a robust and aromatic lamb Rogan Josh curry, and enjoy it with soft rotis or naan. The tender lamb and rich spices make this dish a standout.
 

Image credits: Getty

Chicken Biryani

Prepare chicken biryani by marinating chicken pieces in yoghurt and spices, then layering them with partially cooked rice. Garnish with fried onions-saffron for an aromatic treat.
 

Image credits: Getty

Fish Curry with Steamed Rice

Make a spicy and tangy fish curry using your favorite fish variety, and serve it with steamed rice. The curry's flavors will infuse into the rice, making it extra delicious.
 

Image credits: Getty

Goan Shrimp Curry with Rice

Cook up a Goan-style shrimp curry with coconut milk, tamarind, and spices. Serve it with steamed rice for a flavorful coastal experience.
 

Image credits: Getty

Tandoori Chicken

Marinate chicken pieces in a mixture of yogurt and tandoori spices, then grill or roast until they're charred and flavorful. Serve with mint chutney and naan.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Butter Chicken with Naan

Indulge in creamy and rich butter chicken served with soft and fluffy naan bread. This classic combination is sure to be a hit.
 

Image credits: Getty
