Lifestyle

16-Sep-2023, 07:43:34 pm

Aloo Tikki to Batata Vada: 6 popular Potato street foods in India

Aloo Tikki uses mashed potatoes and spices and is relished and enjoyed with chutney. Here are 6 popular potato street foods in India.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Aloo Chaat

Aloo Chaat is a savoury and tangy snack made with boiled potatoes with mixed chutneys, dal, dhaniya, chaat masala and lemon juice.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Aloo Puri

Fluffy fried puris are relished and enjoyed a spicy potato curry.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Aloo Paratha

This popular snack is made with spicy potato filling in flatbread (paratha) and enjoyed with pickle and yoghurt raita.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Samosa

The triangular fried pastry is filled with spicy potato filling and is a popular snack in India.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Batata Vada

These deep-fried crispy potato balls are eaten and enjoyed with green chutney and powdered red garlic chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One