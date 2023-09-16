7 oldest Geological places in the world

Lifestyle
Oldest geological places: Acasta Gneiss (Canada, 4B yrs), Isua Greenstone Belt (Greenland, 3.7B yrs). Insight into Earth's early history
This rock formation in the Northwest Territories of Canada is one of the oldest known exposed rocks on Earth, dating back to around 4 billion years ago
Located in southwestern Greenland, this geological formation contains some of the oldest rocks on Earth, estimated to be around 3.7 billion years old
This greenstone belt in South Africa is about 3.5 billion years old and contains some of the most well-preserved ancient rocks on Earth
Located in Western Australia, this terrane contains rocks dating back to around 3.6 billion years ago, making it one of the oldest rock formations on the planet
The Pilbara Craton, also in Western Australia, contains some of the Earth's oldest known rocks, with ages exceeding 3.5 billion years
The Jack Hills are famous for containing some of the oldest mineral grains ever discovered on Earth, including zircons that date back to around 4.4 billion years ago
This geological formation in South Australia is approximately 1.6 billion years old and is one of the oldest cratons on the planet