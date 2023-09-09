Lifestyle

Kanchipuram saree: 7 colour combinations Kanjivaram YOU should have

Kanchipuram sarees are famous for weddings and other events due to their rich silk fabric and zari embroidery. Here are 7 saree colour combinations that are popular among women:
 

Image credits: our own

Red and Gold

The classic red and gold Kanchipuram saree is a timeless choice for weddings and other traditional ceremonies. It symbolizes prosperity, love, and celebration.
 

Image credits: our own

Pink and Beige

Soft and pastel shades like pink and beige offer a delicate and feminine look. They are perfect for daytime functions and subtle elegance.
 

Image credits: our own

Purple and Gold

Purple is associated with royalty and luxury, making it a striking choice when combined with gold zari work. It's a unique and eye-catching option for special occasions.
 

Image credits: our own

Mango Yellow and Red

This combination exudes warmth and richness. The yellow symbolizes happiness and the maroon adds a touch of traditional charm.
 

Image credits: our own

Royal Blue and Silver

Royal blue paired with silver or white zari work creates an elegant and regal look. It's often chosen for formal events and parties.
 

Image credits: our own

Green and Pink

This vibrant combination of green and pink represents freshness and femininity. It's a great choice for daytime events and festive occasions.
 

Image credits: our own

Copper and Orange

The vibrant copper and orange contrast is perfect for lively and festive occasions. It's a combination that exudes energy and joy.
 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One