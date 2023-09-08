Lifestyle

Red to Pink: 7 beautiful colours of Hibiscus

Red to pink, along with white, yellow, orange, purple, and multi-colored, are the varied hues of hibiscus flowers, adorning gardens beautifully

Image credits: PEXEL

White Hisbiscus

White hibiscus flowers are elegant and often have a clean, pure appearance

Image credits: PEXEL

Red Hibiscus

Red hibiscus flowers are among the most popular and widely recognized. They can range from deep crimson to bright scarlet

Image credits: PEXEL

Pink Hibiscus

Pink hibiscus flowers come in various shades, from soft pastel pinks to vibrant magentas

Image credits: PEXEL

Yellow Hibiscus

Yellow hibiscus flowers can range from pale yellow to golden yellow, and they add a cheerful touch to gardens

Image credits: PEXEL

Purple Hibiscus

Purple hibiscus flowers can range from lavender to deep violet, adding a touch of royalty to your garden

Image credits: PEXEL

Peach Hibiscus

Peach-colored hibiscus flowers have a soft, delicate appearance and fall somewhere between pink and orange in color

Image credits: PEXEL

Twin-Coloured Hibiscus

Some hibiscus varieties have flowers with multiple colors, often with contrasting shades or patterns

Image credits: PEXEL
Find Next One