Red to Pink: 7 beautiful colours of Hibiscus

Lifestyle
Red to pink, along with white, yellow, orange, purple, and multi-colored, are the varied hues of hibiscus flowers, adorning gardens beautifully
White hibiscus flowers are elegant and often have a clean, pure appearance
Red hibiscus flowers are among the most popular and widely recognized. They can range from deep crimson to bright scarlet
Pink hibiscus flowers come in various shades, from soft pastel pinks to vibrant magentas
Yellow hibiscus flowers can range from pale yellow to golden yellow, and they add a cheerful touch to gardens
Purple hibiscus flowers can range from lavender to deep violet, adding a touch of royalty to your garden
Peach-colored hibiscus flowers have a soft, delicate appearance and fall somewhere between pink and orange in color
Some hibiscus varieties have flowers with multiple colors, often with contrasting shades or patterns