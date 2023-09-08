Biryani to Tikka: 6 most popular Chicken dishes in India

Lifestyle
Chicken Biryani is an aromatic and fragrant rice dish cooked with spicy marinated chicken and saffron. Here are 6 popular chicken dishes in India.
Butter Chicken uses marinated and grilled chicken pieces cooked and simmered in buttery tomato sauce.
Chicken Curry uses marinated chicken leg pieces cooked in spicy yoghurt-based gravy with a tomato onion base and spices.
Chicken 65 is a spicy and fiery tasting appetizer that is crispy on outside and juicy on inside.
Chicken Rogan Josh features tender chicken in a rich and aromatic spicy yoghurt-based gravy made with spices.
Chicken pieces are marinated, grilled and roasted to perfection in yoghurt and spices blend.