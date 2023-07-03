Lifestyle

Kachori to Momos: 6 must-try street foods in Shimla

Kachori is a popular snack in Shimla made with flour, dal and spices. Here are 6 must-try street foods in Shimla for avid food lovers.

Aloo Tikki

Aloo Tikki is a staple snack in Shimla made with mashed potatoes, spices and veggies served with tamarind or green chutney.

Chole Bhature

A popular dish in Shimla, Chole Bhature, is served as breakfast or lunch and is delicious.

Jalebi

A popular dessert in Shimla, Jalebi is made with flour, yogurt and sugar syrup.

Sidu

It is a traditional Himachali bread made with wheat flour stuffed with spicy veggies mixed or meat.

Momos

Momos are steamed and made with thin dough covering stuffed with veggies, chicken or meat and served with red chutney.

