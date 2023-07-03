Kachori to Momos: 6 must-try street foods in Shimla

Lifestyle
Kachori is a popular snack in Shimla made with flour, dal and spices. Here are 6 must-try street foods in Shimla for avid food lovers.
Aloo Tikki is a staple snack in Shimla made with mashed potatoes, spices and veggies served with tamarind or green chutney.
A popular dish in Shimla, Chole Bhature, is served as breakfast or lunch and is delicious.
A popular dessert in Shimla, Jalebi is made with flour, yogurt and sugar syrup.
It is a traditional Himachali bread made with wheat flour stuffed with spicy veggies mixed or meat.
Momos are steamed and made with thin dough covering stuffed with veggies, chicken or meat and served with red chutney.